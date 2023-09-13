Metropolitan govt to hold budget session on Sep 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The annual budget session of Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar would be held on Sept 14 (Tomorrow).

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Wednesday convened the budget session for the year 2023-24 on Sep 13. The second day budget session will be held on Sep 15.

The budget session would discuss budgetary allocations for the year 2023-34 and related issues.