Metropolitan Soon To Generate Electricity From Garbage: Administrator

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:01 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the biggest problem of the city for many years would soon be resolved as the metropolitan was planning to generate electricity from garbage

"The waste energy generating system for the landfill site is a gift from the PPP government for the citizens of Karachi", he remarked.

"Sindh is the only province of Pakistan whose waste management policy is being appreciated," the Administrator expressed these views while addressing a function held at China Ground, Kashmir Road, East District here.

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Zubair Channa and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza said that garbage piles were cleared from 31 USCs of East District. "250 vehicles will collect garbage from house to house in all Union Councils of District East," he added.

Administrator said that sanitation situation in the city will be improved, adding that 200 garbage trucks are being provided to East District. He said that more machinery and labor will also be provided.

He said that Solid Waste Management Board was functioning in five districts of Karachi while work will also start soon in Districts Central and Korangi.

He asked the citizens to cooperate with the staff of Solid Waste Management Board so that the city could be cleaned up as soon as possible.

Barrister Murtaza said that now local bodies in Karachi seemed to be working in full swing. He said that they are moving towards improvement under the same powers and resources which have not been utilized in the past. "Everybody knows who dumps garbage in Lyari river," he added.

He said that if there was a fire safety system in every office or shop, institutions would not have been blamed.

Speaking on a fire that erupted in Cooperative Market in Saddar, he said that the same administration worked hard to distinguish the fire.

MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa said that house-to-house collection of garbage is being started in District East.

He said that more than two dozen small vehicles will be used for house-to-house collection of garbage.

He said that law enforcement agencies need help to get rid of garbage mafia.

He said that all permits of these contractors have been canceled by Sindh government.

Channa said that there are more than 300 societies in District East, that have been asked to cooperate with the staff of the Solid Waste Management Board.

