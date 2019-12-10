UrduPoint.com
Mexican Delegation To Visit Pakistan Soon To Reach Agreement On Rice Import: Mandviwalla

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:04 PM

Mexican delegation to visit Pakistan soon to reach agreement on rice import: Mandviwalla

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday said Pakistan was keen to enhance trade and business interaction with Mexico and investors from both the sides could be benefited from the available trade opportunities in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday said Pakistan was keen to enhance trade and business interaction with Mexico and investors from both the sides could be benefited from the available trade opportunities in different sectors.

Taking to the media persons at the Parliament House, he said Pakistani rice was banned in Mexico few years back and the recent visit of parliamentary delegation had paved the way for abolishing embargoes on Pakistani rice. He termed his visit successful and said one of the major achievements of the visit was convincing counterparts in the Mexican Parliament on allowing Pakistani rice in Mexico. Mandviwalla said soon a delegation of Mexico would visit Pakistan to explore ways and means for signing a memorandum of understanding on lifting the ban on rice import.

He said our business community was keen to invest in Mexico and a mechanism needed to be evolved for reviving business potential between the two sides. He called for enhanced interaction at political and economic level to strengthen people to people contacts and parliamentary interaction.

He thanked Mexican counterpart for cooperation and assurance to lift ban on Pakistani rice and hoped that both sides would further explore possibilities of mutual collaboration in diverse sectors.

The Senate deputy chairman was also accompanied by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar and Shaza Fatima, MNA.

