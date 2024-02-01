MFA thesis display inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that art is one of the best ways to highlight social issues and the manner in which the PU students highlighted various problems of society through their artwork is highly commendable.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of the thesis exhibition of Master of Fine Arts students, organised by Punjab University College of Art and Design.

Students of Fine Arts Department and Graphic Arts Department presented artworks at the exhibition.

Principal College of Art and Design Dr Sumera Jawad, Chairperson of Fine Arts Department Dr Samina Naseem, Chairman of Graphics Art Department Atif Aamir, faculty members and students participated on this occasion.

VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and others appreciated the artwork of students, who reflected individuals' concerns and societal problems through their creative masterpieces.