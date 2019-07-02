UrduPoint.com
MFD Achieves Targets Of Planting 10 Bln Trees: Muhammad Riaz

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:49 PM

Malakand Forest Division (MFD) has achieved over 84 percent targets set for the 10 Billion Tree Afforestation Project (10 BTAP)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Malakand Forest Division (MFD) has achieved over 84 percent targets set for the 10 billion Tree Afforestation Project (10 BTAP).

These remarks were made by Chief Conservator Forest MFD, Muhammad Riaz while briefing a media delegation on a visit to BTAP activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said, "MFD successfully conducted departmental plantation at 372 hectares (ha) area against the set target of 442 ha, sowing of seeds at 152 ha out of 267 ha total target. However, in order to meet the demand of saplings for 10 BTAP in MFD departmental tube nurseries have been set up at 2.2 ha area which is 80 per cent of the total target and the departmental bare rooted nurseries achieved 100 per cent target of 18.88 ha. The departmental fruit and ornamental nurseries each of the two have made 100 per cent targets of 0.74 ha and .0.074 ha." He added that the entire forest land in the region was communal land where the forest department had regular consultations with the local communities to convince for afforestation on their land.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) MFD Asghar Khan told the media delegation that dialogues had been carried out with communal land owners for rotational grazing in the forest hills. The 74 per cent regeneration was halted due to grazing, forest fires and grass grazing in the forest areas of the province, he said adding, "We controlled grazing, prevented forest fires and regulated grass cutting with the consent of the locals. We have closed the plantation area for grazing and provided the alternate land for it."He noted that the forest department had signed a memorandum of understanding with the local community to implement rotational grazing.

World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) and other third party auditors of the project had 20 times monitored the plantation sites, he added.

