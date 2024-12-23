MG Celebrates the Launch of Pakistan’s First Locally Assembled Plug-in Hybrid – True Hybrid Electric Vehicle

In a landmark event, MG Motor hosted the Line-Off Ceremony for its latest innovation, the MG HS PHEV, TRUE HYBRID ELECTRIC

Syed Asif Ahmed, General Manager - Marketing Division, this milestone reflects MG’s commitment to bringing groundbreaking technology to Pakistan. As Pakistan’s first locally assembled Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV), this rollout signifies MG’s efforts to push the boundaries of automotive technology in the region.

The MG HS PHEV represents a fusion of state-of-the-art engineering and stylish design, setting new standards for the local automotive industry.

Delivering on the Promise of Timeliness

The launch of the MG HS PHEV also marks the fulfillment of MG’s commitment to delivering on time.

With deliveries now underway, the brand reinforces its dedication to keeping customer expectations at the forefront and ensuring smooth access to its groundbreaking offerings.

Redefining Hybrid Technology

As a “True Hybrid Electric Vehicle,” the MG HS PHEV offers an array of impressive features, including an electric range of 52+ kilometers, a 16.6 kWh battery, regenerative braking, and external charging options, providing a combined fuel milage of 58.

8KM/L .

These attributes combine delivering a seamless hybrid driving experience, catering to the needs of modern motorists.

Advancing New Energy Technologies

With the introduction of the MG HS PHEV, MG fulfills its pledge to focus on New Energy Vehicles (NEVs).

This development reflects the company’s vision of integrating advanced mobility technologies into Pakistan’s automotive market, paving the way for further innovation.

Explore the Future with MG

MG extends an invitation to customers and car enthusiasts to visit its dealerships and witness the MG HS PHEV firsthand.

Launched at a price of PKR 9,899,000, the vehicle currently offers an exclusive early bird deal at PKR 9,499,000. This remarkable vehicle serves as a gateway to the future of hybrid mobility, showcasing the potential of cutting-edge automotive solutions.

The Journey Ahead

The Line-Off Ceremony of the MG HS PHEV, TRUE HYBRID ELECTRIC , highlights MG’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative vehicles that align with the evolving demands of today’s drivers.

With this launch, MG continues to shape the future of Pakistan’s automotive landscape, offering products designed to inspire confidence and excitement.