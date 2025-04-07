Open Menu

MGI Announces $500 Million Investment In Real State Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:27 PM

MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector

Pakistani-origin British entrepreneur and CEO of Medic Galleria International (MGI), Mansoor Shafiq, announced a massive foreign investment of $500 million for high-rise development projects and affordable housing schemes across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Pakistani-origin British entrepreneur and CEO of Medic Galleria International (MGI), Mansoor Shafiq, announced a massive foreign investment of $500 million for high-rise development projects and affordable housing schemes across Pakistan.

While talking at a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, Shafiq unveiled the vision behind a landmark 13-storey building in Rawalpindi, featuring luxurious hotel suites, modern apartments, and commercial centers, said a press release on Monday.

The project offers a zero percent down payment facility, enabling the common man to own property on easy monthly instalments, he said.

“This is not just a building; it’s a revolution in how people live, work, and invest in Pakistan,” Shafiq said.

The land for the project has been fully acquired with all required NOCs and approvals, he maintained.

With a successful history of seven national and international projects, MGI continues to lead with innovation, quality, and social impact, he said, adding that future plans were also in consideration, including the expansion of affordable housing and medical facilities for underserved communities.

This mega-investment is expected to create thousands of jobs, attract further foreign capital, and set a new benchmark for urban living and development in Pakistan.

Shafiq also announced the launch of a new private airline, which would offer direct and affordable flights between the UK and Pakistan, aiming to strengthen connections within the Pakistani diaspora.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who ..

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..

40 seconds ago
 ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

16 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Regi ..

UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

31 minutes ago
 President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, to ..

President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..

31 minutes ago
 MGI announces $500 million investment in real stat ..

MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector

3 minutes ago
 World must act with urgency to save suffering Pale ..

World must act with urgency to save suffering Palestinians in besieged Gaza: top ..

3 minutes ago
CDA aims to complete sector developments by June

CDA aims to complete sector developments by June

3 minutes ago
 SC decides to hear super tax case on daily basis

SC decides to hear super tax case on daily basis

3 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings ..

Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings till May 13

3 minutes ago
 False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in C ..

False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot

Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad ..

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan