MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Pakistani-origin British entrepreneur and CEO of Medic Galleria International (MGI), Mansoor Shafiq, announced a massive foreign investment of $500 million for high-rise development projects and affordable housing schemes across Pakistan.

While talking at a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, Shafiq unveiled the vision behind a landmark 13-storey building in Rawalpindi, featuring luxurious hotel suites, modern apartments, and commercial centers, said a press release on Monday.

The project offers a zero percent down payment facility, enabling the common man to own property on easy monthly instalments, he said.

“This is not just a building; it’s a revolution in how people live, work, and invest in Pakistan,” Shafiq said.

The land for the project has been fully acquired with all required NOCs and approvals, he maintained.

With a successful history of seven national and international projects, MGI continues to lead with innovation, quality, and social impact, he said, adding that future plans were also in consideration, including the expansion of affordable housing and medical facilities for underserved communities.

This mega-investment is expected to create thousands of jobs, attract further foreign capital, and set a new benchmark for urban living and development in Pakistan.

Shafiq also announced the launch of a new private airline, which would offer direct and affordable flights between the UK and Pakistan, aiming to strengthen connections within the Pakistani diaspora.