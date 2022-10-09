MHD awareness seminar to be held on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :An awareness seminar on the occasion of Mental Health Day (MHD) will be held on Monday (October 10).

According to the details here on Sunday, it will be organized by the Department of Psychology, University of Karachi on the occasion of Mental Health Day at the auditorium of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Karachi.

Various speakers from the seminar, including President of the Department of Psychology, University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Anila Amber Malik, President of the Department of Criminology, University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Farah Iqbal, Associate of the Department of Psychology, University of Karachi Rubina Feroze, In-charge of the Department of Social Welfare, University of Karachi Dr. Syeda Farhana Sarfaraz and Department of Psychology, University of Karachi. Dr. Sadaf Ahmed, assistant professor of Karachi, will speak on various topics.