PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Around 5000 aspiring students appeared in the entrance exam organized by Mohsin and Huma Mass IT Training Institute (MHIT) for the provision of free, advanced IT courses aimed at empowering youth by equipping them with the latest technological skills.

The entrance exam was held here on Sunday at Qayyum Stadium and students from Peshawar and its adjoining districts appeared for selection in different IT courses.

Mohsin and Huma IT Training Institute has been established on August 27, 2023, by Aziz Jan Trust in collaboration with Saylani Welfare Trust.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aziz Jan Trust, Afan Aziz welcomed students and guests.

Lead Manager Saylani Mass IT Programme, Wajid Ullah was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the participants, Afan Aziz said MHIT center is providing training to youth free of cost with a vision to equip new generation with current IT knowledge leading to generating self-employment through freelancing.

Aziz Jan Trust joined hands with head of Saylani Welfare Trust, Allama Hazrat Bashir Farooqi for fulfilling of his vision of equipping youth with modern Information Technology (IT) skills with the objective of fostering opportunities that empower individuals to grow and make earnings.

The students are offered IT courses in different disciplines including graphic designing, video animation, IT essentials, Web & Mob App, Python, AI Chatbot, Techno kids, CCNA, Cyber Security, Flutter, IT to graphic designing and IT to Web & Mob App.

Among 5000 students about 1200 to 1500 were female, shared Aqleem Orakzai, head of MHIT.

The entrance exam was held for selection of third batch of MHIT comprising of 2000 students, he added.

A total of 1273 students have availed the opportunity of learning different courses from MHIT.

On this occasion, certificates were also issued to around 200 students of last batch who secured jobs, internships and freelancing after getting training in different courses from MHIT including graphic, video editing and other courses.

Afan Aziz apprised participants that MHIT Peshawar was a pilot project and would be replicated in other big cities of KP to provide an opportunity for IT learning to a maximum number of youth residing in different parts of the province.

He expressed the hope that the initiative taken by MHIT and Saylani Trust would benefit hundreds of thousands of youth of Pakistan.