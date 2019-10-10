MHNP awaits boundary demarcation despite apex court orders

(@FahadShabbir)

Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) the pinnacle of federal capital's scenic beauty awaits boundary demarcation to be carried out despite the directions of the apex court

Talking to APP, Ministry of Climate Change official alleged that the civic bodies had put the issue on the back burner despite the Supreme Courts directions.

To protect the park in its true condition it was necessary to have an updated survey on modern lines to evaluate the status of land being encroached or disturbed by anthropogenic activities, he added.

When contacted, Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (IMC) Director Environment Rana Tahir told APP that the Survey of Pakistan was responsible to conduct the detailed assessment for the boundary demarcation.

However, almost many of the things under the survey were done and probably near completion, he added.

Commenting on the reported encroachment in Shah Allah Aditta and other areas of the national park, he said it was appropriate to consider such allegations without seeking any concrete evidence or physical proof.

The report from Survey of Pakistan was awaited to ascertain the boundary demarcation of the national park which would further make the things more clear for action, he added.

Rana said it was for sure that any edifice or construction found in the premises of MHNP would be removed as the park would be sustained at any cost, however, anticipatory remarks on the situation could be detrimental.

When contacted Survey of Pakistan, the officials were not available for their version on the survey for boundary demarcation of MHNP.

It merits to mention here that World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for Nature Pakistan had moved an application in the Supreme Court requesting orders for the demarcation of about 250 protected areas in the country including national parks, game reserves and wildlife sanctuaries.

The application was moved by Ahmer Bilal Soofi on behalf of WWF-Pakistan which requested the court to direct for a Geographic Information System-based demarcation of the protected areas being notified.

