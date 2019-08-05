UrduPoint.com
MHNP's Hiking Trails Plastic Free; No Plastic Bags Permissible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:31 PM

Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP)'s all the hiking trails have become plastic free as nobody is allowed to carry plastic bags in the park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP)'s all the hiking trails have become plastic free as nobody is allowed to carry plastic bags in the park.

Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on Youm-e-Shuhada Police (Police Martyrs Day) along with Hiking Club, Police College Sihala expressed these remarks at a session organized to discuss natural beauty of MHNP, a press release said.

Tassadaq Malik, a nature lover, had narrated the success story of a man who cleaned the MHNP while hiking the trails.

There were more than 100 participants from Police College Sihala involved in various environmental education activities including birds watching, pug mark identification, invertebrate survey, guided trek and trash hunting on trails.

IWMB information and Outreach team elaborated these activities and also described fauna and flora of MHNP.

Sihala Police Station Deputy Commandant, Muhammad Ashfaq Alam said it was really a useful experience in MHNP with IWMB team to serve the country in every way, especially on Police Shuhda Day. We did an excellent job to remind people about our services through such healthy activities, he added.

Participants of police department and hiking club police college Sihala vowed to clean the country from liteering and also to start a comprehensive campaign to clean MHNP which was under extreme pressure of irresponsible tourists who leave their garbage at viewpoints.

IWMB Manager Operations, Fahim Changwani emphasized the need to realize how noise pollution disturbs the wildlife of the National Park. "The noise pollution created by tourists mostly goes ignored but it also restricts the movement of the wildlife," he added.

