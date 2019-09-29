UrduPoint.com
MHNP's Rescued Deer Awaits MOCC's Attention To Become Tourist Attraction

MHNP's rescued deer awaits MOCC's attention to become tourist attraction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP)'s rescued barking deer awaits ministry of climate change (MOCC)'s attention to become tourist attraction.

On July 22, the barking deer calf was found lost on trail 5 and was attacked by monkeys.

However, Ministry of Interior's Director Major Ali while hiking on the trail rescued the baby deer and handed over to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) officials.

IWMB Assistant Director Sakhawat Ali told APP that the deer has grown healthy and become familiar with the board officials.

"Our ranger has tried six times to release him in the National Park but every time the deer used to come along with him. The deer has become associated with the board officials looking after him," he added.

The deer, he said, was quite young and has substantially improved his health and physic. The IWMB team was feeding the deer milk through a feeder where he used to bump against his caretaker, when feeling hungry, to feed him milk.

He added that the deer could help attract not only local tourists, wildlife lovers rather would also tempt foreign tourists as well.

It would help increase revenue and provide recreational activity for the people of the Federal capital.

Sakhawat said MHNP was home to rare species of barking deer and could be spotted on the trails in the early morning hours.

When contacted the MoCC officials, they said the ministry was looking into the matter and proper measures would be taken accordingly for the future of the deer.

