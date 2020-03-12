M&HP Sukkur to celebrate Pakistan Day

National Highways and Motorways Police Sukkur will celebrate the Pakistan Day at the Rohri- Sukkur toll plaza under the supervision of SSP Dr Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police Sukkur will celebrate the Pakistan Day at the Rohri- Sukkur toll plaza under the supervision of SSP Dr Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo.

At the toll plaza, the officers of Motorway will welcome commuters, briefed them about traffic rules and regulation and distribute road safety pamphlets and booklets.

While talking to APP on Thursday, SSP M&HP Bhayo said that the Pakistan Day (Youm-e-Pakistan) is the day on which Pakistan Resolution was passed for the creation of Pakistan, an independent state for Muslims of subcontinent.

Due to tireless efforts of the Muslims, Pakistan appeared on the map of the world as an independent and sovereign state on August 14, 1947, he added.

The SSP said that the IG NH&MP, had a staunch determination to ensure immaculate adherence to traffic laws on the motorways. The motorway police were committed to serving the travelers and that the success of all public services laid in joint efforts, mutual understanding and respect.