MI-17 helicopter crashes, 5 personnel embrace martyrdom

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) An MI-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army crashed near Hudor village, approximately 12 kilometers away from Thakdas Cantonment, on Monday at around 1000 hours, leaving five personnel, including the pilots and crew, martyred.

The helicopter was on routine training flying when it developed a technical fault and crashed, said a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As a result, all crew members on board embraced shahadat. The Shuhada are included Pilot in command Major Atif, Co-pilot Major Faisal, Flight Engineer N/Sub Maqbool, Crew Chief Hav Jahangir and Crew Chief Naik Amir.

Training missions are part of routine activities of Army Aviation to maintain operational readiness for performing tasks varying from operational support to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, the news release further said.

Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring readiness in all facets.