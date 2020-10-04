UrduPoint.com
M&I Committee Meets

Sun 04th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

M&I Committee meets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :-:The maiden session of Monitoring and Implementation (M&I) Committee was held here on Sunday with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had constituted M&I Committee at divisional headquarters so that issues pertaining to municipal services and urban infrastructure could be resolved amicably.

He said the committee would also pay special attention towards redressing the issues of solid waste management, water supply & sanitation, parks & horticulture and traffic management & parking.

He said that Divisional Commissioner had been appointed as convener of the committee while Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner, DG FDA, DG Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), MD Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Chief Officer Metropolitan/Municipal Corporation, members of national provincial assembly and representative of CM office would perform duties as members.

The commissioner said that coordinated efforts would be made to resolve all issues being faced by the people and weekly review meeting of the committee would also be conducted regularly.

RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, DG FaisalabadDevelopment Authority (FDA) Sohail Khawaja, DG PHA Asma Ejaz Cheema andothers were also present on the occasion.



