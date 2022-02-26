UrduPoint.com

Mian Adil Mushtaq Elected As President High Court Bar Association Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Mian Adil Mushtaq elected as President High Court Bar Association Multan

Mian Adil Mushtaq won slot of President of Multan High Court Bar Association, during election contest here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Mian Adil Mushtaq won slot of President of Multan High Court Bar Association, during election contest here on Saturday.

According to unofficial result, he secured 2839 votes while his opponent candidate Riaz ul Hassan Gillani got 2510 votes.

Similarly, on slot of general secretary, Malik Arshid Hussain Bhatti bagged 1987 votes and remained winner. However, his opposite candidates Mehr Haseeb Qadir and Rana Muhammad Ajmal Kanju achieved 1814 and 1023 votes respectively.

>