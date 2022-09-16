Mian Ahsan assumes charge of Baitul Maal Punjab Ameen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Mian Muhammad Ahsan Jehangir Bhatti on Friday assumed the charge of Ameen Bait-ul-Maal Punjab.

Earlier, on his arrival Director General Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Faiz Naeem Warriach and others welcomed him.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Jehangir Bhatti was apprised about working of the department.

Deputy Administrator Bait-ul-Maal Asia Bashir was also present.