Mian Aslam Chairs Meeting To Review Artists Support Fund

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:25 PM

Mian Aslam chairs meeting to review Artists Support Fund

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting at Alhamra Arts Council here on Thursday in which provision of financial grant through Artists Support Fund was reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting at Alhamra Arts Council here on Thursday in which provision of financial grant through Artists Support Fund was reviewed.

The meeting accorded approval to provision of financial assistance to the deserving artists through the fund during the current financial year.

The aid would be provided through a merit-based criterion on the recommendations of the committee.

The minister said that artists were valuable asset of society and their care was a responsibility of the government. He said that provision of health insurance card and financial assistance through Ehsas programme to artists would be reviewed as well, adding that the Artists Support Fund was set up for the welfare of the deserving artists.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that a mechanism should be devised so that the institutions set up to serve art and culture should develop their own resources for welfare of the artist community and they may not have to depend on the government for it. "Comprehensive recommendations should be presented in this regard," he added.

He reiterated that constant care of the needy artists as well as provision of education to their children was a responsibility of the government.

Earlier, the secretary information briefed the meeting about the functioning of the Artists Support Fund.

MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Secretary Information Raja Jehangir Ahmad, ED Punjab Council of the Arts, ED Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan, DG PILAC and others attended the meeting.

