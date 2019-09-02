Mian Aslam for religious tolerance, unity during Muharram

Provincial Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday stressed the need for showing religious tolerance and unity to maintain law and order during Muharram ul Haram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday stressed the need for showing religious tolerance and unity to maintain law and order during Muharram ul Haram.

Talking to a delegation of religious scholars here at his camp office, he said the role and cooperation of religious scholars was a bright chapter of our history for forging unity and ensuring security and stability of the nation.

The minister said the Punjab Chief Minister had issued special directions for foolproof security arrangements and promotion of religious harmony during the Muharram.

He said that a special committee was working for Muharram-ul-Haram under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister. The committee comprises Minister for Labour and Population Welfare, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary and renowned religious scholars, he added.

He said the committee was visiting all the divisional headquarters of Punjab and helicopter of chief minister was also at their disposal.

The minister said that consultations with scholars belonging to different schools of thought were also being done in order to maintain peaceful environment.

By the Grace and Will of Allah Almighty, Muharram-ul-Haram will pass peacefully across the province.

A provincial control room was being setup in Civil Secretariat Lahore while control rooms in all the divisional and district headquarters of the province were also working and they were vigilantly monitoring the situation regarding law and order, he added.