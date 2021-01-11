UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mian Aslam For Speedy Removal Of Garbage Heaps From City

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:52 PM

Mian Aslam for speedy removal of garbage heaps from city

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said that garbage removal operation from the city should be further intensified whereas it was the responsibility of the concerned agency to clean the garbage of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said that garbage removal operation from the city should be further intensified whereas it was the responsibility of the concerned agency to clean the garbage of Lahore.

He issued this directive during his visit to the head office of Lahore Waste Management Company here, where he was briefed by the company CEO Imran Ali Sultan about the ongoing cleanliness operation in the provincial capital. Chairman Lahore Waste Management Company Amjad Ali Noon was also present, according to spokesman of Provincial Industries department.

The minister said that all-out efforts should be made to clean Lahore. He said it was the government responsibility to provide a clean environment to the citizens. "I will visit the city areas to review the sanitation and cleanliness arrangements," he said, adding that the garbage piles should not be seen anywhere in the city. He instructed that the LWMC officers stay in the field to oversee the cleaning process.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Visit Amjad Ali Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

‘May God bless you,’ Rabbi Elie Abadie thanks ..

8 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

23 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan Launches First National Digital Payments ..

22 seconds ago

Bangash rejects issuance of fake degrees by ICUP

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.