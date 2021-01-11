Mian Aslam for speedy removal of garbage heaps from city

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said that garbage removal operation from the city should be further intensified whereas it was the responsibility of the concerned agency to clean the garbage of Lahore

He issued this directive during his visit to the head office of Lahore Waste Management Company here, where he was briefed by the company CEO Imran Ali Sultan about the ongoing cleanliness operation in the provincial capital. Chairman Lahore Waste Management Company Amjad Ali Noon was also present, according to spokesman of Provincial Industries department.

The minister said that all-out efforts should be made to clean Lahore. He said it was the government responsibility to provide a clean environment to the citizens. "I will visit the city areas to review the sanitation and cleanliness arrangements," he said, adding that the garbage piles should not be seen anywhere in the city. He instructed that the LWMC officers stay in the field to oversee the cleaning process.