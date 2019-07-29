UrduPoint.com
Mian Aslam Inaugurates Arts Workshop

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:55 PM

Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the 4th children art and craft workshop at Alhamra Art gallery, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the 4th children art and craft workshop at Alhamra Art gallery, here on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that creating awareness among the youth regarding Pakistan movement and unprecedented sacrifices rendered by forefathers to achieve the separate motherland was the dire need of the hour.

He said that Arts Council should play its due role for refining the hidden abilities of children as well as arranging such programmes in connection with Independence Day which provide information to the children about the history of their country. "Our languages and culture may be different but our thought is unify, enlightened Pakistan is our destination," he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that imparting education and providing training to the children was the hallmark of living nations and boosting the abilities of the children and the Lahore Arts Council was doing a great job in this regard. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was taking keen interest in the promotion of art and culture in the province. On his directions, Information and Culture Department has arranged special programmes to highlight the culture, he said.

He said that information department has been specially directed to arrange programmes in connection with history of Pakistan, national songs and essay writing.

Later, under a plantation campaign, Mian Aslam Iqbal planted a tree along with son of former MPA and Artist Kanwal Ahmad Nauman.

