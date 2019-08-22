Mian Aslam Iqbal chairs meeting of price control committee

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a special meeting of price control committee on Thursday under the directive of the Punjab chief minister

Prices of essential commodities and performance of price control magistrates was being reviewed in detail in a meeting being held at Chief Minister's Office here.

Provincial Minister Nauman Akhtar Langrial, Samiullah Chaudhry, Spokesman for the Punjab government Dr Shahbaz Gill, Muhammad Akram Chaudhry and secretaries of departments concerned also participated in the meeting while commissioners and deputy commissioners also participated via video link in the meeting.

The price control committee expressed its serious concerns over artificial hike in the prices of sugar and decided to undertake severe crackdown on hoarders, illegal profiteers and those found involved in creating artificial price-hike.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that those found involved in exploiting the poor people should be sent behind the bars.

Implementation of laws would have to be ensured by visiting the field without wasting further time. He said that those found involved in inflation and hoarding did not deserve any concession and would be dealt with an iron hand.

The provincial minister said that price control magistrates, officers of market committees and departments concerned should perform their duties with devotion. He said that the process of auction in open markets and wholesale markets should be monitored with the help of modern technology.

During the meeting different options were reviewed regarding ascertaining of prices of essential commodities, monitoring system, improving price control mechanism, making market committees and price control magistrates more proactive and vibrant.

Secretary Industries and Trade Tahir Khursheed gave a briefing about the prices of sugar, flour, ghee and other essential edibles. He also informed about the current prices of 'Roti' and 'Naan'.