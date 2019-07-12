UrduPoint.com
Mian Aslam Iqbal Chairs Meeting To Review LWMC Performance

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:16 PM

Punjab Minister for Trade and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting of Lahore Waste Management Company at Chief Minister's Office here on Friday in which the LWMC performance and the system of cleanliness was reviewed in detail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Trade and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting of Lahore Waste Management Company at Chief Minister's Office here on Friday in which the LWMC performance and the system of cleanliness was reviewed in detail.

The meeting also pondered over long-term solid waste management strategy for the province. The minister expressed dissatisfaction over performance of LWMC and expressed indignation over poor cleanliness situation in the city.

He said that failure in improving the cleanliness situation despite spending billions of rupees every year is deplorable. "Payment in Dollars in the name of cleanliness has burdened the national economy but the cleanliness is not improved yet," he said.

He regretted that contract system in cleanliness sector is one reason of its failure as there is no effective mechanism to remove garbage and solid waste from streets and roads.

He said that cleanliness system should be improved by following the policy of austerity and directed that a comprehensive presentation should be prepared about the present system and the new strategy for cleaning the city. "Clean environment helps in forming a healthy society and innovative approach has to be employed to improve the general situation of cleanliness," he added.

The LWMC managing director briefed about the performance and future strategy. Secretary finance, commissioner and DC Lahore and others attended the meeting.

