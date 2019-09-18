UrduPoint.com
Mian Aslam Iqbal Chairs PITB Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) at its office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) at its office on Wednesday.

Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar, Chairman PITB and others attended the meeting in which briefing was given about the steps taken for the promotion of information and communication technologies (ICT) in public sector departments.

Addressing the meeting, the minister reiterated that provision of best services to the people is the core mission of the PTI government and added that this objective can be well-achieved by promoting the latest information technology in government offices. The organizational capacity of the public sector departments was being improved through the dexterous use of information technology.

He said important reforms were introduced by the incumbent government in health, education and other sectors as the objectives of development and public welfare can be achieved by optimally employing the latest technologies in different sectors.

He said that promotion of the IT sector on modern lines is the top priority of the Punjab government and added that establishment of a state-of-the-art IT Park has been envisaged by the government. He said that the IT sector has a vast scope of investment and government was also encouraging investors to invest heavily so that the country could be moved forward in the right direction. Meanwhile, the latest digital technology is also beneficial in achieving the objectives of organizational transparency and austerity.

PITB is playing an important role in the promotion of IT in government departments and information technology would be fully utilized in different welfare-oriented programmes of the Punjab government, the minister concluded.

