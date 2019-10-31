Mian Aslam Iqbal grieved at loss of lives in train incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in Tezgam train incident and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

In a message issued here on Thursday, he said that he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and assured the bereaved families that the government was standing with them in this difficult moment.

The government was providing the best medical facilities to the injured. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace along with early recovery of the injured, added the minister.