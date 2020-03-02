Mian Aslam Iqbal holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that when Nawaz Sharif was admitted in hospital, his cronies used to give misleading statements about sickness and highlighted decreasing platelets count.

He expressed these views while talking to media men after holding Khuli Kutchery (open court) here on Monday.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that since Nawaz Sharif was staying in London all his cronies had kept silent and no one furthermore talked about his treatment and lowering-down platelets count.

He said medical board which gave recommendations for Nawaz's treatment abroad was inquiring about his medical reports which were not being properly submitted rather they were being submitted on their own letterhead.

Minister said that such actions increased doubts and apprehensions.

On account of this reason Punjab cabinet has not recommended extension in his bail. He said that Nawaz Sharif was staying in London for many weeks and medical board was waiting for his reports in Pakistan.

Earlier, Mian Aslam Iqbal listened to the problems of the people for three hourscontinuously and issued on the spot directions for resolving the problems.