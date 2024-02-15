Mian Aslam Iqbal Nominated For The Office Punjab Chief Minister
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2024 | 06:05 PM
Gohar Khan says Salaar Khan will be the candidate for chief minister in Balochistan while Aqibullah for the office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa speaker.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal for the position of Chief Minister in Punjab, Salar Khan Kakar in Balochistan while Aqibullah will be the candidate for Speaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“We are in a position to form governments in Punjab, the federation, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; no one has the right to come into government with a fake mandate,” said Gohar Khan while talking to the reporters in Islamabad on Thursday.
Barrister Gohar said they would not negotiate with the Pakistan Peoples Party; they had announced peaceful protests across the country against the election results.
Earlier today, the PTI nominated Omar Ayub Khan as the candidate for the office of Prime Minister. Asad Qaisar, the PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker, revealed this development in Islamabad.
Ali Amin Gandapur has already been nominated for the office of Chief Minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
