Mian Aslam Iqbal pays surprise visit to examination centers

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday paid surprise visits of various examination centers to check the arrangements of examination being held under Punjab Board of Technical Education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday paid surprise visits of various examination centers to check the arrangements of examination being held under Punjab board of Technical Education

He visited examination centers set-up in Central Model school, MAO College and Islamia College and reviewed the examination process. He also checked the attendance of the supervisory staff and talked to the students about the arrangements.

Talking on the occasion, the minister said that there should be no complaint of cheating and corruption at any center, if any complaint came, the responsible would not be spared.

He said that those who would try to disturb the future of the children of nation will not be spared at all.

He directed that transparent and clean examination should be ensured at every cost. "The future of the country is related with the promotion of technical education and we have to impart quality training to our youth" he said and added that he will continue to pay surprise visits to the examination centers.

Chairman Board of Technical Education Faqir Muhammad Kaifi and other officers were also accompanied the minister.