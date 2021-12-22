Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review implementation of schemes of the Department of Industry and Commerce under the annual development programme (ADP) at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting to review implementation of schemes of the Department of Industry and Commerce under the annual development programme (ADP) at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The provincial minister directed to speed up work on development schemes, adding that work orders of approved new schemes should be issued soon and 100 percent utilization of development funds should be ensured.

He warned that there was no place in the department for heads of institutions failing to utilize development funds properly. He said the process of recruitment and promotion in the Department of Industry and Commerce and its allied wings should be expedited.

Complaints regarding Industry Department on Citizen Portal should be addressed immediately, he added.

The Provincial Minister directed that plan for setting up of approved new Expo Centers should be presented soon and the pace of work on the model bazaar expansion program should be expedited. Those responsible for failing to achieve the set goals would have to answer, he warned.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that there was no room for negligence in the implementation of development schemesand utilization of development funds. He said that 1218 new industrial units were being set up in small industrial estates of Punjab.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, heads of subsidiaries of the industry and commerce department attended the meeting.