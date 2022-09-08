Mian Aslam Iqbal reviews initiatives for beautification of city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting in which various initiatives were reviewed to make the provincial capital lush green city.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister said entrance and exit roads of the city would be made clear from encroachments and directed to plant a large number of saplings on government grounds besides planting trees in green belts, roads and housing societies as well.

He directed that flow of traffic should be improved through an effective traffic management.

"Negligence in the matter of plantation and sanitation will not be tolerated", he said.

The senior minister directed that the development authorities of the city should work in a coordinated manner to enhance beauty of the city.

Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan, the Parks and HorticultureAuthority DG and officers concerned attended the meeting.