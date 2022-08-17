Mian Aslam Iqbal reviews Master Plan Lahore 2050

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting here at the Housing Department on Wednesday to review the Master Plan Lahore Division 2050.

International consultant Alex informed the meeting about his study regarding the projects through video-link, said a spokesperson for the Housing Department here.

The provincial minister ordered for presenting a road-map within a week regarding the completion of the master plan of Lahore and said that they would not be allowed arbitrariness by sitting in closed rooms regarding the master plan.

"The master plan preparation project should be completed transparently and at a fast pace," he added.

He said that there was a need to promote the trend of highrise buildings in the city.

The provincial minister was informed that the work on preparation of new master plan of the city was continuing rapidly. He was also informed that the assessment report, inception report and indicator report have been completed.

Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed, Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan and officers and engineers of LDA attended the meeting.