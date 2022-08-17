UrduPoint.com

Mian Aslam Iqbal Reviews Master Plan Lahore 2050

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Mian Aslam Iqbal reviews Master Plan Lahore 2050

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting here at the Housing Department on Wednesday to review the Master Plan Lahore Division 2050.

International consultant Alex informed the meeting about his study regarding the projects through video-link, said a spokesperson for the Housing Department here.

The provincial minister ordered for presenting a road-map within a week regarding the completion of the master plan of Lahore and said that they would not be allowed arbitrariness by sitting in closed rooms regarding the master plan.

"The master plan preparation project should be completed transparently and at a fast pace," he added.

He said that there was a need to promote the trend of highrise buildings in the city.

The provincial minister was informed that the work on preparation of new master plan of the city was continuing rapidly. He was also informed that the assessment report, inception report and indicator report have been completed.

Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed, Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan and officers and engineers of LDA attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Shakeel National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Hira Mani in her bid to singing fails to engage au ..

Hira Mani in her bid to singing fails to engage audience at Wembley

8 minutes ago
 Sedition Case: Shahbaz Gill again given to police ..

Sedition Case: Shahbaz Gill again given to police on 48-hour physical remand

22 minutes ago
 PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nat ..

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nations between 2023 and 2027

1 hour ago
 Medical report proves torture on female medical st ..

Medical report proves torture on female medical student in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head ..

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head-to-head with IPL in 2025

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.