Mian Aslam Iqbal visits Chinese consulate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday visited Chinese Consulate here and met Consul General Long Dhing Bin.

Matters regarding investment opportunities in various sectors, establishment of special economic zones and investment by Chinese companies in Punjab were discussed during the meeting.

While speaking on the occasion, the minister said Punjab government had created investment friendly atmosphere in the province and all possible facilities were being provided to investors.

He said the solid steps had been taken for ease of doing business and special economic zones were being set up on thousands of acres of land. "Chinese investors may invest in these special economic zone; we will provide them all necessary facilities," he promised.

Punjab Investment board Chief Executive Officer Jehanzeb Burana and officials of Chinese Consulate were also present.