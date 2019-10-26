UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mian Aslam Iqbal Visits Chinese Consulate

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:04 PM

Mian Aslam Iqbal visits Chinese consulate

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday visited Chinese Consulate here and met Consul General Long Dhing Bin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday visited Chinese Consulate here and met Consul General Long Dhing Bin.

Matters regarding investment opportunities in various sectors, establishment of special economic zones and investment by Chinese companies in Punjab were discussed during the meeting.

While speaking on the occasion, the minister said Punjab government had created investment friendly atmosphere in the province and all possible facilities were being provided to investors.

He said the solid steps had been taken for ease of doing business and special economic zones were being set up on thousands of acres of land. "Chinese investors may invest in these special economic zone; we will provide them all necessary facilities," he promised.

Punjab Investment board Chief Executive Officer Jehanzeb Burana and officials of Chinese Consulate were also present.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Punjab China May All

Recent Stories

Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister Punjab

2 minutes ago

India can't suppress Kashmiris' struggle for self- ..

2 minutes ago

Consumers awareness must to protect their rights: ..

2 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Opposition Announce Rally Regardless of ..

2 minutes ago

66 new cases of Dengue reported during last 24 hou ..

22 minutes ago

KP natural resources could be utilized with help o ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.