Mian Aslam Iqbal visits LDA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) One Window Facilitation Center and other offices.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Sr Provincial Minister checked the attendance of staff in the facility center and other offices and asked for the list of absent officers and staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal expressed his strong displeasure over the delay in the provision of facilities to citizens and said that there was no place in the institution for those who did not pay attention on resolving the problems of people.

He said that delay in resolving the genuine problems of citizens could not be tolerated, adding that the LDA staff should not make excuses in resolving the problems of citizens. "Action will be taken against those responsible for failure to resolve the problems", he added.

The Sr Minister said the officers and staff should adhere to the working hoursof the offices and there was no room for any kind of negligence.