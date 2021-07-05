UrduPoint.com
Mian Aslam Listens To People's Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:59 PM

Mian Aslam listens to people's problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal listened to people's problems at his camp office and issued orders to the departments concerned to address the grievances, here on Monday.

Most of the grievances were related to Wasa (Water and Sanitation Agency), Lesco (Lahore Electric Supply Company), LWMC (Lahore Waste Management Company), departments of education, Health, Police and social sector.

The minister, while talking to people and the media, said that holding of open courts helped solve people's problems timely, and such activities would continue on daily basis. He said, "Resolving citizens problems is my responsibility and I will continue to make every effort in this regard." Mian Aslam said that outdated system was creating problems for people. If problems of people were solved in the offices, they would not have to come to open courts.

The PTI government was committed to changing the outdated system and government departments' capacity to provide public services was being enhanced through effective reforms, he added.

The government, he added, had set up a network of development schemes across the province to provide basic facilities to people.

Speaking about development projects in his constituency, he said that Girls Degree College in Sikandria Colony at a cost of Rs 1 billion would be a gift of the PTI government for the people of the area. An underpass would also be constructed at Samanabad Mor, and immediate steps would be taken to shift the fish market out of the city. "I have already given a comprehensive plan to the administration for shifting fish market. I will talk to the deputy commissioner today as to why the shifting of the fish market is being delayed," he said.

