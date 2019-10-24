Mian Aslam prays for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has prayed for early recovery of Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has prayed for early recovery of Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the minister said that the Punjab government was providing all-possible medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the Punjab government was ready to take every step in accordance with the desires of the Sharif family.

He said that political differences could not be more important than a human life and Prime Minister Imran Khan had also issued directions for taking full care of Nawaz Sharif. The Punjab CM had specified an aeroplane for Nawaz Sharif, he said.

The health minister and senior officials were monitoring the healthcare issues and there would be no laxity in providing any required facilities to Nawaz Sharif, concluded the minister.