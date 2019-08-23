UrduPoint.com
Mian Aslam Regrets Opposition Using Kashmir Issue For Political Gains

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Mian Aslam regrets opposition using Kashmir issue for political gains

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has condemned Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other opposition leaders for using sensitive issue of Kashmir for political gains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has condemned Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other opposition leaders for using sensitive issue of Kashmir for political gains.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that Indian occupation forces were engaged in the worst cruelties and torture of helpless Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir, but regrettably the opposition was using the matter for their petty political gains. He said that Bilawal Bhutto should realise facts before issuing statements on the Kashmir issue.

The minister said that Kashmir committee was only used for enjoying chauffeur-driven limousines and TA/DA in the past and Maulana Fazlur Rehman should explain his performance, if there was any, adding that the people wanted to know what Maulana Fazlur Rehman had done through the platform of Kashmir committee during the last 10 years.

On the other side, Prime Minister Imran Khan projected the core issue of Kashmir at every level and as a result of his hard work and sustained efforts, Kashmir issue had been fully projected at different international fora, he added.

He said that the credit went to the PTI-led government that the UN had taken notice of it, he added. He said that the prime minister was an upright and brave leader, who was firmly standing with Kashmiris.

He said that Imran Khan had announced not holding any talks with the Indian prime minister as Pakistan was countering the Indian designs with courage.

India should not miscalculate Pakistan as it would be given a befitting reply if it tried any aggression and every Pakistan would be standing firmly with the armed forces, added the minister.

