Mian Aslam reviews Muharram security for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Tuesday to review security and other arrangements in the provincial capital regarding Muharram.

He said that a comprehensive security plan had been formulated to maintain law and order during the holy month and fool-proof security would be provided to Majalis and processions.

"Punjab Chief Minister has assigned me the responsibility of the provincial capital with regard to Muharram and I am always available," he added.

The minister said that 3,866 gatherings and more than 400 mourning processions in Lahore would be monitored through a control room and CCTV cameras. The provincial minister directed MD WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) to extend the working hours of tube-wells in the city till Muharram 10.

He said that peace committees should be fully activated and scholars of different schools of thought should be contacted.

Lahore Waste Management Company should keep an eye on the sanitation situation.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that instead of relying only on Lahore Electric Supply Company, there should be an alternative system of power supply. Volunteers should also be fully mobilized for security and special attention should be paid to the security of sensitive areas. Arrangements should be made in such a manner that there is no misunderstanding anywhere.

CCPO Lahore said that the best security arrangements had been made for Muharram and 600 additional CCTV cameras installed in the city.

Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Director WASA and officers of LWMC and other departments attended the meeting.