UrduPoint.com

Mian Aslam Reviews Muharram Security For Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:09 PM

Mian Aslam reviews Muharram security for Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Tuesday to review security and other arrangements in the provincial capital regarding Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Tuesday to review security and other arrangements in the provincial capital regarding Muharram.

He said that a comprehensive security plan had been formulated to maintain law and order during the holy month and fool-proof security would be provided to Majalis and processions.

"Punjab Chief Minister has assigned me the responsibility of the provincial capital with regard to Muharram and I am always available," he added.

The minister said that 3,866 gatherings and more than 400 mourning processions in Lahore would be monitored through a control room and CCTV cameras. The provincial minister directed MD WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) to extend the working hours of tube-wells in the city till Muharram 10.

He said that peace committees should be fully activated and scholars of different schools of thought should be contacted.

Lahore Waste Management Company should keep an eye on the sanitation situation.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that instead of relying only on Lahore Electric Supply Company, there should be an alternative system of power supply. Volunteers should also be fully mobilized for security and special attention should be paid to the security of sensitive areas. Arrangements should be made in such a manner that there is no misunderstanding anywhere.

CCPO Lahore said that the best security arrangements had been made for Muharram and 600 additional CCTV cameras installed in the city.

Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Director WASA and officers of LWMC and other departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Water Law And Order Company Commerce Best Muharram

Recent Stories

Sports activities will soon resume under SOPs: Arb ..

Sports activities will soon resume under SOPs: Arbab Lutufullah

27 seconds ago
 Traders demand not to install PoS system on small ..

Traders demand not to install PoS system on small outlets

29 seconds ago
 Keeping environment clean best service to humanity ..

Keeping environment clean best service to humanity: Shahwani

30 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 10 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 10 Aug 2021

32 seconds ago
 Security beefed up in city Lahore

Security beefed up in city Lahore

36 seconds ago
 Roadmap ready for transformation of Punjab police: ..

Roadmap ready for transformation of Punjab police: IGP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.