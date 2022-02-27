UrduPoint.com

Mian Aslam To Head Ministerial Committee On Ramazan Package

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Mian Aslam to head ministerial committee on Ramazan package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar constituted a ministerial committee headed by provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal to finalize Ramazan package.

The committee will decide all matters pertaining to setting up of Ramazan bazaars and finalize Ramazan package during the holy month of Ramazan this year.

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal will be convener of the committee while Provincial Ministers for Finance, food, Agriculture, Livestock & Dairy Development will be the members of committee.

Chief Secretary, secretaries concerned, cane Commissioner, Commissioner Lahore Division and other officers concerned will also be the members of committee.

The committee will finalize the Ramazan package and send regular reports to theChief Minister's Office regarding the working of Ramazan bazaars.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Commerce All Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

3 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

6 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>