Mian Aslam to head ministerial committee on Ramazan package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar constituted a ministerial committee headed by provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal to finalize Ramazan package.

The committee will decide all matters pertaining to setting up of Ramazan bazaars and finalize Ramazan package during the holy month of Ramazan this year.

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal will be convener of the committee while Provincial Ministers for Finance, food, Agriculture, Livestock & Dairy Development will be the members of committee.

Chief Secretary, secretaries concerned, cane Commissioner, Commissioner Lahore Division and other officers concerned will also be the members of committee.

The committee will finalize the Ramazan package and send regular reports to theChief Minister's Office regarding the working of Ramazan bazaars.