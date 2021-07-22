UrduPoint.com
Mian Aslam Visits Camp Office

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Mian Aslam visits camp office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday visited his camp office at New Mozang Samanabad and heard the problems of people.

According to official sources here, the minister met the people and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

People apprised the minister about the cleanliness situation of the area besides highlighting problems which they were facing due to offals in some areas.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to solve the problem of people in this regard.

