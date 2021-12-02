Mian Aslam visits QABP to review development work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Quaid-i-Azam business Park (QABP) Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid also accompanied him. The provincial minister reviewed the development work of the QABP including Centerway Business Square and motorway (M2) interchange.

The provincial minister directed the authorities concerned to complete the development work of the Business Park expeditiously and said that Centerway Business Square should also be completed within the stipulated time. Delays in the completion of development projects will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Business Park would boost industrial and economic activities in the area. Investors are giving priority to Punjab for investment due to world class infrastructure in the industrial zones.

The new investment of billions of rupees is due to the investor friendly policies of the government.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government has made special economic zones top priority for investors to invest. Mian Aslam Iqbal also presided over the meeting at the site office of Quaid-i-Azam Business Park.

CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed gave briefing regarding development work.