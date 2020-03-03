Mian brothers flee from country in critical juncture of time: Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said Mian brothers used to flee from the country in every critical juncture of time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said Mian brothers used to flee from the country in every critical juncture of time.

Addressing a ceremony organized here Tuesday, he said PML-N leaders couldn't survive without rule, adding that they liked to spend time abroad whenever had to join opposition. He said Sharif brothers had submitted false medical reports of their illness to escape from cases registered in the country.

On the occasion, former UC Chairman Chaudhary Abdul Manan Chattha announced to join PTI along with large number of his fellows after resigning from basic membership of PML-N.

Abdul Manan Chattha said they joined PTI by impressing honesty of PM Imran Khan. He said Pakistan was moving forward by leaps and bounds under leadership of Imran Khan. Notables of the area including Abdul Kareem, Chaudhary Shukat, Muhammad Khan, Chaudhary Shakeel and others were present in the ceremony concluded here.