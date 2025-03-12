Open Menu

Mian Channu Police Swiftly Solve Murder Case, Arrest Accused

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Mian Channu police swiftly solve murder case, arrest accused

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Mian Channu City Police swiftly solved a blind murder case within hours, leveraging modern IT systems and professional investigative skills, leading to the arrest of the prime suspect, 26-year-old Mehmood.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak commended SHO Arsalan Amjad and his team for their prompt and effective action. According to a press release from the DPO Office, police received a call on emergency helpline 15 reporting the discovery of an unidentified woman's body in a wheat field in Chak 126/15L. SHO Arsalan Amjad and his team promptly arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and registered a murder case against unknown suspects.

DPO Ismail Kharrak acknowledged the complexity of the case and assigned a special investigation task to DSP Mian Channu Muhammad Saleem and SHO Arsalan Amjad, instructing them to use all available resources to apprehend the culprit.

Under SHO Arsalan Amjad's leadership, a team of expert officers used advanced technology and IT-based investigative tools to solve the case within 12 hours. The suspect, Mehmood, was tracked and arrested in Bahawalnagar during a special police raid.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Maimoona from Karachi, had formed a relationship with Mehmood through Facebook. Reports indicated she was pregnant, which led Mehmood to lure her to Mian Channu. He took her to a wheat field and strangled her with her dupatta before fleeing the scene.

During interrogation, Mehmood confessed to the crime. DPO Ismail Kharrak praised the police team for their dedication and reiterated that swift action against criminals would continue. He assured the public that law enforcement agencies remain fully committed to ensuring justice and maintaining peace in the district.

Recent Stories

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

40 minutes ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

41 minutes ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

56 minutes ago
 Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir ..

Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..

58 minutes ago
 Ma’an releases its community contribution report

Ma’an releases its community contribution report

1 hour ago

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

1 hour ago
 Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

2 hours ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

2 hours ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

2 hours ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan