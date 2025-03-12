Mian Channu Police Swiftly Solve Murder Case, Arrest Accused
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Mian Channu City Police swiftly solved a blind murder case within hours, leveraging modern IT systems and professional investigative skills, leading to the arrest of the prime suspect, 26-year-old Mehmood.
District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak commended SHO Arsalan Amjad and his team for their prompt and effective action. According to a press release from the DPO Office, police received a call on emergency helpline 15 reporting the discovery of an unidentified woman's body in a wheat field in Chak 126/15L. SHO Arsalan Amjad and his team promptly arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and registered a murder case against unknown suspects.
DPO Ismail Kharrak acknowledged the complexity of the case and assigned a special investigation task to DSP Mian Channu Muhammad Saleem and SHO Arsalan Amjad, instructing them to use all available resources to apprehend the culprit.
Under SHO Arsalan Amjad's leadership, a team of expert officers used advanced technology and IT-based investigative tools to solve the case within 12 hours. The suspect, Mehmood, was tracked and arrested in Bahawalnagar during a special police raid.
The victim, identified as 23-year-old Maimoona from Karachi, had formed a relationship with Mehmood through Facebook. Reports indicated she was pregnant, which led Mehmood to lure her to Mian Channu. He took her to a wheat field and strangled her with her dupatta before fleeing the scene.
During interrogation, Mehmood confessed to the crime. DPO Ismail Kharrak praised the police team for their dedication and reiterated that swift action against criminals would continue. He assured the public that law enforcement agencies remain fully committed to ensuring justice and maintaining peace in the district.
