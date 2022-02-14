Mian Channu tragedy: CM orders exemplary punishment to culprits

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that those involved in the Mian Channu tragedy deserved exemplary punishment.

In a statement, he said indiscriminate action had been taken against the violators of law.

This is a tragic and condemnable act and offenders did not deserve to be called humans, he said and added that they would not escape exemplary punishment.

The chief minister said justice would be done at every cost and it would be seen to be done as those involved in the barbarity do not deserve any concession. He added that action would also be taken where police negligence would be proved as nobody could be allowed to take the law into their own hands. islam stands for peace and harmony and there is no room for any violence in it, he said.