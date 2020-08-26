Mian Hussain Din Posted As PS To CM's Adviser On Energy
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:47 PM
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued transfer and posting orders of officers in the public interest
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued transfer and posting orders of officers in the public interest.
In a notification issued here Wednesday by Establishment Department, Section Officer Minerals Development Department Mian Hussain Din has been posted as Private Secretary to Advisor to Chief Minister for Energy and Power Department.
Mr. Akhtar Munir who was on awaited posting has been posted as Section Officer Minerals Development Department.