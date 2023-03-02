Mian Iftikhar for vigorous plantation drive to mitigate climate change effects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary General Awami National Party (ANP) Thursday inaugurated the seven-day spring tree plantation drive here and urged party leaders and workers to actively participate in the campaign.

He said that currently, the country was facing various challenges related to climate and environment, adding that these challenges could only be mitigated by planting more and more trees and plants.

He said that tree plantation is also a religious obligation and every individual should have to participate in the drive and also create awareness among the masses.

He urged party workers to follow the path of Bacha Khan who planted many trees and plants during detention.

On the occasion ANP Senior Vice President Khushdil Khan Advocate and other party leaders and workers were present.