Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel Dies Of Coronavirus

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:42 PM

Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel dies of coronavirus

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel died of coronavirus here on Wednesday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel died of coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Mian Jamshed was under treatment for coronavirus at private hospital for several days.

Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel served as KP Minister for Excise and Taxation and was one of the closest companion of Defense Minister Pervez Khattak.

Family sources of the deceased have told that funeral prayers for Kakakhel would be offered at 06:00 p.m today.

