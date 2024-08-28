Open Menu

Mian Javed Latif Calls Opposition For Table Talks To Address Economic Woes

Published August 28, 2024



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Senior PML-N leader, Mian Javed Latif Wednesday appealed to the opposition parties to refrain from destabilizing the country and instead engage in constructive dialogue to find solutions to the economic challenges facing Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the need for table talks to address the issues, rather than resorting to anarchic measures that could further exacerbate the situation.

However, Mian Javed Latif suggested that opposition parties should engage in meaningful dialogue with the government to find solutions to the economic challenges facing Pakistan. He emphasized that table talks could provide a platform for constructive discussion and consensus-building, rather than confrontation and agitation.

He also pointed out that the country is already facing numerous challenges, including inflation and a sluggish

economy.

He warned that further destabilization could have severe consequences, including a decline in investor confidence, a decrease in economic growth, and an increase in unemployment.

Responding a query about joint political movement of PTI and JUI-F, he disclosed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman' s JUI-F party will go solo in its political movements, shunning any joint ventures with PTI due to Imran Khan's stubborn stance, which has soured ties between the two opposition parties.

"The PTI government's incompetence and lack of vision have led to the current economic crisis," Latif said adding, "their policies have failed to deliver, and the country is paying the price".

