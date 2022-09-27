Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of state land

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab on Monday summoned Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif and others to ACE Sheikhupura Office on the charges of illegal occupation of government land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab on Monday summoned Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif and others to ACE Sheikhupura Office on the charges of illegal occupation of government land.

The ACE Punjab had received information that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Mian Javed Latif and others including Manawar Latif, and Amjad Latif have occupied government land illegally, on which the ACE Sheikhupura started an investigation.

Meanwhile, in another case about non payment of government's dues, the ACE Gujranwala has already summoned MPA Muhammad Waqar Cheema on the request of DC Gujranwala.