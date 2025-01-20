Open Menu

Mian Javed Slams PTI For Lack Of Meaningful Dialogue

Published January 20, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mian Javed Latif slammed PTI, emphasizing that its leadership must adopt a more collaborative approach and shed its ego-driven mindset if meaningful dialogue is to take place.

In a recent interview with a private news channel, Mian Javed Latif launched a blistering attack on PTI, alleging that their negotiation goals were vastly different from their initial claims, exposing a shocking disconnect between their words and actions.

Mian Javed Latif strongly condemned PTI, holding them accountable for perpetuating a culture of revenge and chaos in politics over the past few years.

He emphasized that PTI's leadership has consistently prioritized personal interests and vendettas over the well-being of the nation, leading to a toxic and divisive political environment.

Responding to a query, Mian Latif said that the leaked call between Farah Gogi, Malik Riaz and Bushra Bibi is a damning indictment of the PTI government's corruption.

It clearly shows that they were involved in corrupt practices and using their influence for personal gain, he added.

To another question, Mian Javed Latif stated that the world powers currently exerting pressure on Pakistan are not opposed to Imran Khan, but rather are pursuing their own interests.

According to Latif, these powers utilize financial institutions as a means to achieve their objectives, implying a form of economic coercion.

Mian Javed Latif also criticized PTI for their handling of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He alleged that PTI's leadership initially showed reluctance towards CPEC, which led to a slowdown in the project's progress.

