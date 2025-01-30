Open Menu

Mian Latif Warns PTI's Founder Lust For Power Continues To Destabilize Country

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Mian Latif warns PTI's founder lust for power continues to destabilize country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) PML-N prominent leader Mian Javed Latif Thursday criticized PTI founder, accusing him of prioritizing power over stability by holding protests and allegedly working on a foreign agenda that damages state institutions, warning that this will no longer be tolerated.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Mian Latif strongly criticized PTI's Chairman's relentless pursuit of power, warning that it poses a significant threat to Pakistan's democracy.

Mian Latif has issued a stern warning, emphasizing that state institutions are robust and will not permit anyone to undermine the system.

He specifically called out the PTI, accusing them of being insincere in their pursuit of dialogue and instead seeking to create chaos.

Latif stressed that the government will not tolerate such actions, which are detrimental to the nation's well-being.

He condemned PTI's leadership for prioritizing personal interests and vendettas over the country's stability, resulting in a toxic and divisive political environment.

Mian Latif emphasized that in Pakistan, nothing supersedes the law and constitution and the country's democratic values are deeply respected.

However, he criticized PTI for attempting to place itself above the law, which he deemed unacceptable.

He underscores the importance of upholding the rule of law and democratic principles in Pakistan's political

landscape.

He further accused the PTI of attempting to exploit backdoor channels to obtain a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and evade accountability for their mishandling of incidents.

However, he emphasized that such efforts will not succeed, as the government will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the rule of law, he added.

