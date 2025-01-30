Mian Latif Warns PTI's Founder Lust For Power Continues To Destabilize Country
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) PML-N prominent leader Mian Javed Latif Thursday criticized PTI founder, accusing him of prioritizing power over stability by holding protests and allegedly working on a foreign agenda that damages state institutions, warning that this will no longer be tolerated.
In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Mian Latif strongly criticized PTI's Chairman's relentless pursuit of power, warning that it poses a significant threat to Pakistan's democracy.
Mian Latif has issued a stern warning, emphasizing that state institutions are robust and will not permit anyone to undermine the system.
He specifically called out the PTI, accusing them of being insincere in their pursuit of dialogue and instead seeking to create chaos.
Latif stressed that the government will not tolerate such actions, which are detrimental to the nation's well-being.
He condemned PTI's leadership for prioritizing personal interests and vendettas over the country's stability, resulting in a toxic and divisive political environment.
Mian Latif emphasized that in Pakistan, nothing supersedes the law and constitution and the country's democratic values are deeply respected.
However, he criticized PTI for attempting to place itself above the law, which he deemed unacceptable.
He underscores the importance of upholding the rule of law and democratic principles in Pakistan's political
landscape.
He further accused the PTI of attempting to exploit backdoor channels to obtain a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and evade accountability for their mishandling of incidents.
However, he emphasized that such efforts will not succeed, as the government will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the rule of law, he added.
Recent Stories
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR5 minutes ago
-
Mian Latif warns PTI's founder lust for power continues to destabilize country7 minutes ago
-
KP,P&DD organizes review meeting on development projects in division18 minutes ago
-
UK-based Pak-Kashmir diaspora forum felicitates newly inducted Pakistan-origin MPs as British PM's T ..18 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz felicitates as Shaista Malik appointed WPL's country ambassador28 minutes ago
-
Former DN arrives in city to discuss political situation28 minutes ago
-
Rivalry claims life48 minutes ago
-
16 power thieves arrested48 minutes ago
-
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths in Washington DC plane crash1 hour ago
-
Naqvi briefs PM about his US visit, Champions Trophy preparations2 hours ago
-
Cash, bike handed over to man2 hours ago